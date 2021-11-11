Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $73,320.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EXPO opened at $120.21 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $120.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 149,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.