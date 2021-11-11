Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

