Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $486.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $474.00 to $486.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.60.
NASDAQ:LULU opened at $457.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.83. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $478.66. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
