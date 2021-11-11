Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $486.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $474.00 to $486.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.60.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $457.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.83. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $478.66. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

