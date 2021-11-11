Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Mizuho

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

CAH stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,497,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

