D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of DHI opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

