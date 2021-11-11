BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.