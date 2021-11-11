BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MQY opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.