BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.
NYSE MQY opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
