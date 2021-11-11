Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 632 ($8.26) and last traded at GBX 639 ($8.35). 840,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 374,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 649 ($8.48).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total transaction of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

About Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

