Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $10.79

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $4.67 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Root by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Root by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Root by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

