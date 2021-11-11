Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price at $263.63

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.63.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

