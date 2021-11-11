Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Hits $23.57 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.57 or 0.00036278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $22.39 million and $130,501.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.77 or 0.07197615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.08 or 0.99712802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 949,762 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

