SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $10.04 on Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $10.04 or 0.00015459 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $85,948.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.77 or 0.07197615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.08 or 0.99712802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00041839 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.