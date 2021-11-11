The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

