HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Buy

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.67. HyreCar has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 540.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.