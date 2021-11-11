The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $123.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $147.00.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of The Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 117.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,948,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

