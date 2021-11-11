Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.12.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $294.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

