Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DFIN opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

