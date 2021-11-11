MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson Sells 14,318 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,068,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after acquiring an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

