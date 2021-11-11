Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NUWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NUWE opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

