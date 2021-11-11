Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.89 million, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

