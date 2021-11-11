Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.