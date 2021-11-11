AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.
NYSE:APP opened at $95.73 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 678,935 shares of company stock worth $59,329,841 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
