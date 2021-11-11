AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.

NYSE:APP opened at $95.73 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 678,935 shares of company stock worth $59,329,841 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

