Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 16,042 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Brunswick by 1,671.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 152,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 143,731 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Brunswick by 585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 57,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brunswick by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

