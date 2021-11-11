Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 543.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,246,000 after buying an additional 884,015 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $180.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.12.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

