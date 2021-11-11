Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $150,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.