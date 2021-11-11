CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,092 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

