3,130 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

