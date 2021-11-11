Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,588,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $295.45 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.43.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

