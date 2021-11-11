Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 42,507 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,507 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,954,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

