Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 31,900 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

