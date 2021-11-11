Metaverse ETP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $452,558.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $452,558.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,710.15 or 0.07248985 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00087631 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00100622 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,268,824 coins and its circulating supply is 79,268,727 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

