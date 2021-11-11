Melon Price Tops $38.88 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00225391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00092268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

