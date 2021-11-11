Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PVG. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

