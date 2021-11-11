William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Open Lending in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Open Lending stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after buying an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after buying an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.