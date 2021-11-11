ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Cut to $31.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FORG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE:FORG opened at $33.99 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $49,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

