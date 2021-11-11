Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of FOX worth $49,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

