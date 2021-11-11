First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 17,910 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

