Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.19% of Parsons worth $48,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Parsons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Parsons by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $45.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.