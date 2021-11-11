Head-To-Head Analysis: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) vs. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 27.30% 13.16% 1.08% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $173.20 million 2.57 $29.45 million $4.69 9.63 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.30 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.87

First Internet Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Whitney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Internet Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

