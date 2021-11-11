112,633 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 6.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544,303 shares of company stock valued at $166,059,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.