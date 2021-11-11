AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.90 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

