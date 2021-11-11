Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

UI opened at $297.72 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $236.11 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 739.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

