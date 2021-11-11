Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$82.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $76.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

