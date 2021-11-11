Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JPS stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

