Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
JPS stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.