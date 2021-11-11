BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

MUI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

