Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
