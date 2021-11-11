Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

