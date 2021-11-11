Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tronox stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Tronox worth $33,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

