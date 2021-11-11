Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sims Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sims in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sims has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

