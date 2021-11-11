First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 20,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 76,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

