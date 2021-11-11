FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reduced by Analyst

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.